Suspects in security guard’s murder may have crashed stolen van in Newmains after dumping body

Two men wanted in connection with the murder of Mohammed Abu Sammour on Sunday may have been involved in an incident in Newmains less than an hour after dumping his body near Newarthill.

Around 1am police were called to a report of Mr Sammour from Caldercruix lying seriously injured in Panmuir Crescent - which is part of a new housing development still under construction and situated between Holytown and Newarthill near to Holytown Crematorium and Torrance Park Golf Course.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to University Hospital Wishaw where the 49-year-old security guard died a short time later.

Mr Sammour’s white Peugeot Partner works van with blue writing on the side was seen being driven away from the scene.

It is understood Mr Sammour was left so badly injured that it is possible his attackers ran over him before fleeing the scene

Officers are appealing for further information in relation to sightings of the van before it was found at burnt out at around noon within waste ground situated between the A723 and Burn Crescent in New Stevenston.

Police have now believe the van was being driven by two white men in their 20s and was involved in an accident less than an hour after the fatal attack.

Detective Chief Inspector David Pinkney, of the Major Investigation Teams, said: “Following our previous appeals for sightings of the van, we understand from information we’ve received that a white van with blue writing was seen in Claire Street, Newmains, around 1.50am on Sunday.

“This van was involved in a collision with a car which was parked on the street. It did not stop, and drove off in the direction of Newton Drive.

“There were two male occupants of the van and they are described as white and in their early to mid 20s.

“I would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Claire Street or Newmains at that time and who may have seen that van to contact police.

“The response we’ve received from the public so far has been good, however, I would urge anyone who has any information regarding this van or these men to come forward to police if they have not already done so.

“We are continuing to support Mr Sammour’s family during this incredibly distressing time and we need help to find who was responsible so that we can get justice for them.

“If you do not wish to contact police, you can pass information in confidence to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.”