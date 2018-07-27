Sex offender is back in court after going missing last month

A Motherwell sex offender who went missing after admitting having a collection of child porn has been back in the dock.

Keith Ross was found in the Republic of Ireland days after he failed to attend Hamilton Sheriff Court for sentence last month.

Ross (28), of Highfield Crescent, was caught with more than 1600 indecent images of youngsters.

He also admitted having 3029 images depicting “extreme pornography” involving humans and animals.

The haul was discovered after Ross split up with his girlfriend last year.

Her father went to Ross’s flat to collect her belongings and spotted messages of a sexual nature on his phone.

Ross admitted the charges in May and was placed on the sex offenders register.

Sentence was deferred until last month but he didn’t turn up at court and police revealed he had gone missing and put out an appeal because they were concerned for his welfare.

Following his arrest he admitted a fresh charge of breaching the terms of the sex offenders register by leaving the country without notifying the police.

Sheriff Marie Smart was due to sentence Ross yesterday (Thursday), but after background reports revealed he faces further criminal charges she continued the case until August 22. He remains in custody.

Last year Ross, who once entertained children with his exotic collection of pets, was jailed for 18 months at the same court when he admitted neglect charges relating to his animals.