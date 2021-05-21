Animal group Motherwell District Wildlife Protection found the stricken creature at the campus and took it to a vet but sadly the hedgehog could not survive. It is alleged it had been kicked and stabbed.

An investigation was subsequently launched by police at the school which now cannot be identified for legal reasons. A police spokesperson confirmed: "A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with alleged wildlife crime offences following the death of a hedgehog which had been found injured at a high school in North Lanarkshire. He is the subject of a report to the Scottish Children's Reporters Administration."