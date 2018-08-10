Rogue trader jailed after investigation

An investigation by North Lanarkshire Council’s Trading Standards service led to an electrician being convicted of making false claims he was an approved contractor.

The Bellshill man wrongly claimed he was an NICEIC Approved Contractor, a SELECT Approved Contractor and a Building Standards Approved Certifier.

He also pled guilty at Hamilton Sheriff Court to running a fraudulent scheme by pretending he was an NICEIC Approved Contractor, authorised to issue NICEIC certificates and reports, resulting in him obtaining money by fraudulent means.

The court fined him £675 for breaching the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 and sentenced him to 11 weeks in prison for the running of a fraudulent scheme.

Councillor Michael McPake, convenor of the Infrastructure Committee, said: “I am delighted at the success of this case, which shows the continuing diligence of the council’s trading standards staff who pursue criminal enterprises, protecting consumers and the interests of legitimate trade.

“We will continue to take a zero tolerance approach to individuals who rip off residents or businesses within our community.”

Trading Standards are reminding landlords and residents to adopt good practices when contracting for works to be carried out on homes: always carry out checks to ensure the tradesperson operates a legitimate business; check any claims to approvals or endorsements with the relevant trade body, online or by telephone; don’t be rushed into a contract. Obtain written quotations from more than one trader before deciding.

Ensure you receive all the necessary documentation prior to work commencing, which should include a detailed description of the work to be carried out, the traders’ identity and contact details, the total price and payment terms, duration of the contract and notice of the right to cancel (if applicable).