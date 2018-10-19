Murder accused appear in court

Two men have appeared in court following the death Wishaw man Kevin McGuire (51) who was found seriously injured in Morar Road on Sunday, and later died in hospital.

Rizwan Ahmed (30) and Kamram Ahmed (26), both from Wishaw, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court charged with murdering Mr McGuire, as well as assault to severe injury and attempted murder.

They made no plea and were remanded in custody.

Mr McGuire’s family paid tribute: “Kevin was a much loved son, brother, dad and partner who was a kind man who would help anybody in anyway he could.

“Kevin was thought of highly by his work colleagues and customers and he will be missed.”