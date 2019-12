Police have confirmed that an arrest has been made in relation to an incident which saw a bomb disposal team rush to a Motherwell tower block this morning (Thursday)

Chief Inspector Mark Leonard said: “Police in Motherwell have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with a suspicious device found on the ground floor of Glen Tower flats, Motherwell around 1am on Thursday, 12 December, 2019.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”