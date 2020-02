A burglar gained access to a house in Motherwell and proceeded to steal a car.

Police say the incident was discovered on Sunday, February 16 in the town’s Cleveden Drive. The thief’s next move was to take the two year -old silver Vauxhall Corsa parked outside.

Witnesses are sought, and those with information are urged to call 101 quoting incident 1027 of 16/02/20.