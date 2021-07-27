Gang left two men unconscious in Bellshill
Police are looking for witnesses after two men were seriously assaulted by a group of men in Bellshill’s Hamilton Road on Saturday (June 24)
Tuesday, 27th July 2021
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 5:04 pm
The victims, aged 22 and 24 were targeted around 11.24pm near the Belmill Hotel -and both were left unconscious. They were treated at Wishaw General Hospital for serious facial injuries.
The group of men involved were wearing white t-shirts and dark coloured shorts.
It’s not thought they knew the men they attacked but police believe there was some kind of a verbal altercation before the attack.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call Wishaw CID on101 quoting incident 2246 of Saturday, 24 July - or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.