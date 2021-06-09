Dirt bikes

The force has continued to see reports throughout the division of thoughtless riders taking to a number of different kinds of bikes illegally.

Police include quad bikes, dirt bikes, mini motos and mopeds in the round up of bikes involved – often in densely populated areas where pedestrians could come to harm.

In addition to the reckless behaviour of riders who create a road safety hazard, the powerful motorised engines on the bikes are also present a noise nuisance within the community.

Inspector Alan Mulholland said: “These bikes are a danger to people walking their dogs, using the public footpaths and nature trails. Anyone found in these circumstances will have them seized and will be reported with a view to gaining points on their licenses/provisional licenses.

"In the case of younger people riding bikes, I don’t think their parents realise how dangerous this activity is when done in public places and that they too may be subject of being charged for causing and permitting the use of the bikes.