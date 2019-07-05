Ex firefighter jailed for spying on woman in Motherwell home

A creep has been jailed after he hid a camera in a bathroom and secretly filmed a woman as she showered.

Former fireman Steven Aitchison was sent to prison for 14 months last Thursday and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard that more than 200 video clips showing the woman in the shower were found on his computers.

Aitchison, 52, of Berriedale Path, Blantyre, admitted filming the woman, who is in her 20s, at a house in Motherwell between September 2015 and September last year.

Sheriff Douglas Brown told him: “This is very serious not just because of the nature of the offence but because it involved a deliberate plan and repeated offending over three years.

“There is no realistic alternative to a custodial sentence. Twenty months is an appropriate sentence, but I’ll reduce that to 14 because of your guilty plea.”

Paula Russell, prosecuting, said another man discovered the hidden camera in a toilet bag.

She explained: “The bag was on a cabinet and this person noticed three small holes on the front. He looked inside and saw a small video camera. It was secured by Blu Tack and the lens was facing through a hole.The camera was no longer in the bag the next day. A search was carried out and it was found in a drawer.”

Ms Russell said Aitchison was challenged over the camera and admitted he’d been filming the woman “for a wee while”.

He added: “It’s a compulsion, but there’s no harm in anything like that.”

However, he later told police being caught was “a weight off my mind”.

Defence agent Jackson Bateman said Aitchison was injured in an accident in 2008 when he was a fireman and had developed post-traumatic stress disorder.

Mr Bateman told the court: “He was of previous good character, but the PTSD led to him developing obsessional traits.He knows his behaviour has been unacceptable.

Mr Bateman suggested that “on a margin” a non-custodial sentence could be imposed. Aitchison, he added, had spent 20 years in the fire service,

The dad of two was in a position to pay compensation of up to £8,000 to the victim. The solicitor suggested this would be appropriate as the woman said she’d lost out financially as a result of what had happened to her.

However, Sheriff Brown rejected the plea for an alternative to a prison sentence.