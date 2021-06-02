Police station

Uddingston's Old Edinburgh Road was the scene of an arrest last Wednesday (May 26) at 12.15am when officers had cause to stop a vehicle.

The officers involved detected the smell of cannabis and the 29-year-old male driver failed a drugs test.

The car was searched and a "herbal material" believed to be controlled drugs was found. The driver was charged with both alleged drugs offences and road traffic offences.

Holytown's Myrtle Drive would the scene of the next incident the following day (Thursday May 27) when a driver was stopped by police. Noting that a passenger in the car seemed nervous, police searched the vehicle.

This saw the recovery of a quantity of white tablets and white powder believed to be controlled drugs.

A 45-year-old male was then charged with drugs offences.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old male driver was stopped on Motherwell's Windmillhill Street around 5.40am on Friday, (May 28) and failed a roadside drugs test.

A subsequent search of the car uncovered a clear bag containing white powder believed to be controlled drugs. The driver has been charged with both alleged road traffic and drugs offences.

At 9.05pm on the same day, officers had reason to speak to a male on Hattonrigg Road in Bellshill,

Again, the male seemed on edge when speaking to officers who could detect a smell of what was believed to be drugs.

The 25- year-old male was subsequently searched and a bag containing herbal material believed to be a controlled drug was recovered.

The male was charged with an alleged drug offence.