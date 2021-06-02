Drugs play major part in arrests locally in recent days
Drugs have played a major part in arrests locally after no fewer than four arrests were made after individuals were stopped and searched by police.
Uddingston's Old Edinburgh Road was the scene of an arrest last Wednesday (May 26) at 12.15am when officers had cause to stop a vehicle.
The officers involved detected the smell of cannabis and the 29-year-old male driver failed a drugs test.
The car was searched and a "herbal material" believed to be controlled drugs was found. The driver was charged with both alleged drugs offences and road traffic offences.
Holytown's Myrtle Drive would the scene of the next incident the following day (Thursday May 27) when a driver was stopped by police. Noting that a passenger in the car seemed nervous, police searched the vehicle.
This saw the recovery of a quantity of white tablets and white powder believed to be controlled drugs.
A 45-year-old male was then charged with drugs offences.
Meanwhile, a 19-year-old male driver was stopped on Motherwell's Windmillhill Street around 5.40am on Friday, (May 28) and failed a roadside drugs test.
A subsequent search of the car uncovered a clear bag containing white powder believed to be controlled drugs. The driver has been charged with both alleged road traffic and drugs offences.
At 9.05pm on the same day, officers had reason to speak to a male on Hattonrigg Road in Bellshill,
Again, the male seemed on edge when speaking to officers who could detect a smell of what was believed to be drugs.
The 25- year-old male was subsequently searched and a bag containing herbal material believed to be a controlled drug was recovered.
The male was charged with an alleged drug offence.
Meanwhile it was also confirmed last week that police had seized £400,000 worth of herbal cannabis in an “intelligence led” operation which saw two cars stopped on the M74 near to Junction 5 around 4.10pm on Thursday, May 20. A third vehicle was stopped in Glasgow’s Mount Vernon around the same time. A total of three men were arrested- two of whom will face drugs charges. The remaing man has been reported for road traffic offences.