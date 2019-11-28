Drugs and offensive weapons found in Motherwell overnight

Police in Motherwell have confirmed that two men have been arrested in relation to alleged offences involving drugs and offensive weapons.

Officers stopped two vehicles in the town’s Calder View at 1.50pm today (Thursday November 28) - and both drivers were spoken to.

Police became increasingly suspicious of their conduct during the exchange and mounted a search.

As a consequence, a 34-year-old male was arrested for alleged possession of 16 wraps of a white powder - which police believe is cocaine.

Officers did not believe that was the end of the matter and turned their attention on the second man.

Their search led to the discovery of a number of alleged offensive weapons - and as a result, the second man who is 32-years-old was also arrested.

Both men were taken into custody and have since appeared in court.