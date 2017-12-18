Councillor’s son avoids prison for domestic assault

A North Lanarkshire councillor watched on as his son narrowly avoid being sent to prison for domestic assault.

Jim Reddin was in court to support Christopher Reddin (32), who broke his partner’s nose, leaving her disfigured and requiring surgery.

Reddin junior will continue to live with his parents in Crofthead Crescent, Bellshill, after Sheriff Thomas Millar decided not to jail him.

Earlier this year Councillor Reddin was elected to serve Mossend and Holytown, previously he had represented Bellshill on Strathclyde Regional Council.

He attended Hamilton Sheriff Court for his son’s trial during which there was harrowing evidence about a night of violence at a house in Viewfield Drive, Bellshill, two days after Christmas last year.

Christopher Reddin denied assaulting Colette Rooney to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment, but a jury found him guilty.

The court heard he punched and otherwise struck his partner repeatedly on the head, knocking her unconscious and leaving her with bruising and swelling. One shocking aspect was that the woman’s injuries were witnessed by a young child.

Her nose was broken and doctors said she suffered “extensive deformity of the nose”. They recommended surgery to “address the structural deformities”.

Although he denied the assault charge and went to trial, Reddin admitted to social workers that he had “gone over the score” that night.

Defence agent Stephen MacBride said Reddin, an agency driver, had shown remorse and “disgust” that a young child had found the injured Ms Rooney.

The solicitor produced a letter of support from Reddin’s new girlfriend which outlined his “attitudes and behaviour towards her”.

Reddin had no previous convictions for domestic violence although his record included an assault which involved the firing of an airgun.

Sheriff Millar noted alcohol had played a significant role in the domestic incident, but stressed that couldn’t be used as an excuse.

He described the attack as “most serious” and told the accused: “Normally this would attract a custodial sentence of some length, but I’m persuaded by what is in the background reports, what your solicitor has said and what’s in the letter from your current partner that I can impose a community payback order.”

Reddin will be supervised for two years, must do 250 hours of unpaid work and will be electronically tagged for six months, preventing him leaving home from 7pm-7am.

The sheriff also granted a prosecution request for a non-harassment order designed to keep Reddin away from Ms Rooney, although his solicitor insisted that relationship is “completely finished”.