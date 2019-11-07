Cleland cannabis cultivation seized

Police Scotland officers are carrying our extensive inquiries following the seizure of a large number of cannabis plants in Cleland

Officers searched an industrial unit under warrant in the Biggar Road Industrial Estate in Cleland yesterday (November 6) and recovered over 600 cannabis plants.

The potential value of the plants is in the region of £380,000.

Detective Inspector Brian Lindie at Cambuslang CID said: “Inquiries into who might be responsible for what I would describe as a sizable cannabis cultivation are at an early stage.

I would ask anyone who may have any information which might assist in our inquiries to call us here at Cambuslang on the 101 number, quoting the reference 1521 6 November 2019. Anyone wishing to pass on any information anonymously can do so through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”