police on duty

Now there is a new addition to that list – after it emerged that men posing as North Lanarkshire Council staff have robbed at least two homes in the authority.

This was after using diversionary tactics while posing as workers offering to undertake various repairs

Our sister paper, The Motherwell Times has warned our readers elsewhere that the men were doing the rounds in Uddingston, Motherwell and Wishaw on the same day – Thursday, May 14.

Police were called after a householder became suspicious of two men who said that they needed to remove a dangerous item from his roof – but two others fell for the con artists.

They had claimed to have concerns about a blockage to the water supply in one – and a “bad smell” in a garden at another property.

Both fell prey to a theft after the criminals gained access when their victims’ backs were turned – and officers had to be called in.

When police publicised this on their own Facebook page, there were further reports of the men doing the rounds elsewhere.

Now the council has distanced itself from the criminals and is urging caution.