Police are appealing for information following reports that a man had been hit by a car in a Bellshill street.

The incident in question took place in Hope Street around 8.50pm on Saturday (November 16)

A Police spokesperson said: Anyone who may have dashcam footage of this or who may have been in the area at the time is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3869 of 16 November 2019.