Bellshill family terrorised by masked gunman in mystery raid

A Bellshill woman answered the door of her Garfield Avenue home on Friday night to be confronted by a black-clad thug wearing a balaclava who threatened her with a gun.

He barged his way into the house and began a shouting at the woman (58) and her 60-year-old husband - then the couple’s daughter (29) and her partner (30), came downstairs to assist.

Two children were asleep upstairs, but nobody was injured in the mystery raid.

The thug fled, and the alarm was raised - leaving detectives to find why the “reckless” gunman had staged his raid.

Police say it’s possible the raider may have simply got the wrong address, but are appealing urgently for any information that can help them bring him to justice.

The suspect made off from the house and headed along Garfield Avenue on to Garfield Drive, and was last seen in Orbiston Drive.

Detective Sergeant Lorraine Wilson said: “This man barged into a home where two young children were asleep upstairs and threatened the occupants with a firearm.

“Thankfully nobody was injured but it is absolutely vital that we trace this reckless individual and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“At this time we have no information to suggest why this home was targeted, and the possibility of mistaken identity is a line of enquiry.

“It would still have been daylight at the time of the incident (around 9.30pm) and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and may have noticed a man dressed in black acting suspiciously to please get in touch”.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CID officers via 101, quoting incident number 4827 of Friday, May 25, 2018.

Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.