Appeal for information after emaciated dog found in Strathclyde Park

The Scottish SPCA has put out an appeal for information after an extremely emaciated dog was discovered towards the Bellshill side of Strathclyde Park at the end of last month.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted after the female dog was found in a very poor state by a member of the public.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Jack Marshall said: “The poor girl was in such a bad state that the decision was made by a vet to put her to sleep to prevent any further suffering.

“She had a large wound in her chest that was possibly a week or two old.

“We’re urging anyone who recognises this girl to get in touch with our animal helpline on 03000 999 999 immediately.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

The Scottish SPCA is the only animal charity in the UK able to report animal cruelty cases to the Crown, with reports sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Anyone who is found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.