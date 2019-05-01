Campaign group thanks supporters as plan for Holytown Link Road is officially scrapped

The Holytown Says No committee has thanked everyone who supported its campaign after plans for the proposed Holytown Link Road were withdrawn.

The road, which was a collaboration between North Lanarkshire Council and Glasgow City Deal, would have provided a direct link from Holytown to Eurocentral, between the A775 Main Street and Brittain Way/Condor Glen, but proved to be hugely controversial in the village.

In March it was announced the council’s Policy and Strategy Committee voted to scrap the plan.

This recommendation to revise the ‘A8/M8 Corridor Access Improvements Strategic Business Case’ has now been approved in principle at a meeting of the City Deal Cabinet.

Pat Clarke, of Holytown Says No, said: “The committee would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the people who worked so diligently to achieve this outcome: local councillors David Baird, Frank McNally and Jim Reddin; MP Neil Gray, MSPs Richard Lyle and Graham Simpson and all of the councillors who listened to our concerns as we attended surgeries the length and breadth of North Lanarkshire.

“We would also like to thank former members of the committee for their valuable input and the many volunteers who gave of their time and talent to deliver leaflets or to knock on doors or stand in cold carparks to collect names for our petitions and a big thank you to those who travelled to Cumbernauld to deliver the petitions.

“We would especially like to thank Russell Patterson and Joe Dobbin for designing and printing flyers at Print, Design and Sign at no charge and the technical assistance provided by friends and family of the committee.

“We would also like to acknowledge the part played by the Times & Speaker in publicising our cause and drawing attention to what would have been a real and present danger to our village life, not only for ourselves but for our children and our grandchildren.

“Finally, a big thank you to you, the people of Holytown and the surrounding villages for getting behind the cause and for proving that people power can overcome and that common sense can prevail.”