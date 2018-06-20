YMCA reopens sports hall after two years

Bellshill and Mossend YMCA has officially reopened its sports hall which had been out of use for over two years.

This was made possible by donations from both Thomas Tunnock Ltd and Patersons Quarries Ltd.

Association manager Stephen Henderson said: “This was a really proud day for the YMCA and local community and we can’t thank Boyd Tunnock and Dr Lorna Gall enough for their very generous donations.

“Having this facility means so much to the young people we support and we want our YMCA to be at the hub of the community and a place for everyone to enjoy.”

Bellshill and Mossend YMCA offers a wide range of valuable youth work services in Main Street including befriending, drop-in, mentoring, health and wellbeing, art classes, and LBGT groups.

Stephen said: “We want the local community to share our premises with us and we can offer a wide range of facilities including our gym and various rooms for rental.

“We have two fully mirrored dance studios, and three meeting rooms in addition to our sports hall. We can be flexible with all our bookings and would be happy to discuss individual packages to suit your needs and budgets.”

Bellshill and Mossend YMCA was recently awarded the Volunteer Friendly Award for Excellence in Volunteer Management by Voluntary Action North Lanarkshire.

If you would be interested in volunteering or accessing facilities call 01698 747483.