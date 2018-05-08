Virgin jobs move to Bellshill

Virgin Media has announced that 220 jobs will be relocated from Wales to Bellshill.

In a major restructuring, the telecoms giant is to axe 800 jobs at its call centre in Swansea.

The company plans to cut the number of UK customer service bases from eight to four, centralising operations in Manchester.

The firm will consolidate its outsource partners into one site at Strathclyde Business Park where it already employs 295 customer service staff.

Further plans from the company state that about 370 Virgin Media staff from Bellshill will move to a new, smaller building in the same business park along with more than 150 staff who currently work in Uddingston and Renfrew.

Tom Mockridge, chief executive of Virgin Media, said: “Last year Virgin Media began a three-year property investment programme to create fewer, higher-quality work places to better support our people, our business and growing customer base.

“As a result, we plan to invest an additional £40m over the next three years to refurbish key sites and acquire new alternative sites.

“As part of this we intend to create four regional customer operations hubs while increasing the flexibility of our customer services resources.”

The Swansea site will close in the autumn of 2019.