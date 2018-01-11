Three lucky winners in Postcode Lottery

Three Motherwell residents are starting 2018 with an extra £1000 in the bank after winning with the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Catrine Crescent neighbours, who play with the postcode ML1 2BW, won the Daily Prize yesterday (Wednesday).

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “Just like these lucky winners, you too could have a fabulous boost to your bank account.

With £130 million in prizes to be won in 2018, what are you waiting for? Sign up to play now.”

A minimum of 31 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of the lottery have raised £263 million to date for 4000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A local cause that previously funding is the Well Foundation, which was awarded £2000 in 2015 to support its sports academy.