Support service changes lives

A special celebration to mark International Day of People with Disability took place at North Lanarkshire Council’s supported enterprise service.

Around 80 people attended the event, which was held in conjunction with others across the globe, and included a mix of employers, people using the supported enterprise service, politicians, referrers and carers.

International Day of People with Disability aims to empower people with disability to be active contributors of society. And this year’s theme was ‘Transformation towards sustainable and resilient society for all’, the principle of this is ‘leave no one behind’.

“And, that’s exactly what our supported enterprise service does,” explained Donella Duff, service

manager, who opened the event.

“It focusses on a person’s ability, and through our service we provide training, mentoring, job opportunities and development.

“It was a pleasure to be part of this exciting celebration and an inspiration to hear of the fantastic experiences and life changes of our supported employees.”

Those in attendance heard from a host of speakers and heard inspirational stories of life changing experiences from those who have used the service.

Ross Johnston, a lab assistant at Monklands General Hospital, told how having a job and prospects changed his life.

He said: “Being in work has given me more independence and the support I’ve been given in my role gives me the confidence to know that I can do my job.

“Having an income meant I can get my own house and also allowed me to save up to pay for my fiancee’s engagement ring.”

Kirsty Menzies, a catering assistant at Parksprings Care Home in Motherwell, also shared her story.

She said: “I absolutely love my job. Having colleagues is like having another wee family and my boss always says I’m like a ray of sunshine.

“Having a job has also helped my social anxiety and has given me the confidence to speak at events like this one.”

The service supports and employs people with a disability from across communities with a focus on ability, not disability.

“Employees enjoy renewed self-worth and create a development pathway for all their futures, while supporting a successful business.”