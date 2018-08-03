Staff toast a knockout total for charity

Thirty colleagues from William Grant & Sons UK in Bellshill participated in the St Andrew’s Hospice annual ‘It’s A Knockout’ fundraising event in Strathclyde Park.

Founded in 1887, the independently family-owned distiller has its headquarters in Strathclyde Business Park and is well known for some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky including Glenfiddich and Balvenie.

Working together, the William Grant & Sons team completed a variety of tasks, team building exercises and fun games in support of the charity.

The William Grant & Sons employees successfully raised £3000 for the Palliative Care Unit at St Andrew’s Hospice, which was matched by The William Grant Foundation, bringing the total donated to over £6,700 including Gift Aid.

This is part of the company’s successful Matched Giving Scheme, which last year saw the foundation donate almost £150,000 to around 290 charities, including Who Cares? Scotland and Social Bite.

The company is committed to encouraging more people to get involved in charitable and community events, with the scheme enabling all employees to nominate causes.

Team member Tracy Lees said: “Events like this provide great opportunities for colleagues to learn to work closely together whilst in a fun environment, it’s also such a great way to encourage people to raise funds for this fantastic charity.”

Nick Addington, the chief executive of the William Grant Foundation, added: “I’m lucky enough to visit some of the charities we support and meet people involved in the work that they do.

“It’s so rewarding to meet people who have benefited from initiatives we’ve helped to fund.

“The foundation reflects the values of William Grant & Sons UK as a family business, which has a long-term commitment to people and communities.”