Routes to Work office opened in former library

A new centre aimed at helping people back to work has been opened in the former Craigneuk library

The new Routes to Work hub provides people with the confidence, skills and support they need to secure a job.

Routes to Work was established in 2002 and, together with North Lanarkshire Council, has helped over 17,000 people find work.

Councillor Harry Curran, chairman of Routes to Work, said: “The new centre will provide people in Craigneuk and surrounding areas with first-class employability support – along with IT facilities which not everyone has access to and yet are so important when trying to find work.

“Our service prides itself in the ability to provide the right individual support resulting in the right job, at the right time, for the right person.”

The employment support available includes: including interview techniques, confidence building, job matching and trial work periods. Crucially Routes to Work also continues to provide support to people during employment.

Peter Walker from Wishaw has benefited directly from the support of Routes to Work. After years of unemployment he was offered a placement with Albert Bartlett and in January this year he was made a supervisor.

He said: “Anyone who wants to get back into work should contact Routes to Work – the support they provide is fantastic and I’ve benefited so much from what they do.”

The service is open to unemployed people of all ages in North Lanarkshire, provided they aren’t in full time education. Anyone who wants more information on the service should call 0800 783 4731 or pop in to the new centre in Craigneuk.

Local councillors, council staff, partner agencies and service users attended the opening of the new centre, where they heard first-hand from staff and people who have benefited from Routes to Work.