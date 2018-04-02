Regeneration of ’Craig site is a step closer

The developers of the Ravenscraig regeneration have submitted a new masterplan which aims to attract significant investment into the area.

This follows North Lanarkshire Council’s announcement in December of a £190m roads programme as part of the Glasgow City Region City Deal which will boost Ravenscraig scheme.

Nick Davies, director of Ravenscraig Ltd, said: “The future of Ravenscraig is bright and the new masterplan being submitted to the council is just the latest in a series of positive steps. We are now a step closer to delivering a number of substantial projects which will not only benefit local residents but the wider region.

“We are determined to attract further investment into Ravenscraig and the ambitious roads programme will play a significant role in this. We look forward to working with North Lanarkshire Council closely over the coming years to deliver on the promise of Ravenscraig.”

The masterplan outlines proposals for high quality housing, two primary schools, a park and a range of other community and commercial facilities, including retail and industrial.

Community drop-in exhibitions were held by Ravenscraig Ltd in November for the public to view and comment on the plans – this followed previous consultations hosted by the council in 2016.

Des Murray, the council’s assistant chief executive for Housing and Enterprise, said: “The council has always recognised the need to redevelop the site as part of our wider ambition for local communities and the area as a whole.

“We support any positive moves to create new homes, businesses and facilities. Many parts of the existing planning permission are included in the new application, and the new masterplan will be fully considered by all members of the council.”

Marston’s Inn and Taverns opened Raven’s Cliff Lodge at Ravenscraig last month, the new 40-bedroom hotel and is an extension of the Raven’s Cliff pub and restaurant.

Craig Allen, area operations manager, said: “The lodge is an exciting addition to our already successful Raven’s Cliff pub and we continue to look forward to welcoming regular and new faces to the Ravenscraig area.”