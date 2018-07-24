North Lanarkshire organisations receiving National Lottery funds

Several North Lanarkshire organsations have received grants from the National Lottery Awards for All.

Autism Take 5 received £9000 to fund outings and activities for parents and carers of people affected by autism in the Motherwell and Wishaw area.

One Parent Families Scotland received £9790 to develop and deliver a range of activities for single fathers and their children.

Kilsyth Civic Week received £7275 to fund a series of activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the event including creating a documentary, a book and a photographic exhibition.

Friends of CACE received £1180 to fund two walking outings and the group’s Christmas party, while Gartcosh Lunch Club received £3019 to fund a series of outings and activities for elderly members – both with the intention of reducing social isolation and promoting health and wellbeing.