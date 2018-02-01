New Post Office branch opens in Strathclyde Business Park

A new Post Office will open at Strathclyde Business Park in Bellshill on Wednesday.

The branch, which can be found at Terminal 5 Express in Phoenix Crescent, will be open 7am-5.30pm on Monday-Friday.

It will offer customers a range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items, as well as banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries.

Wendy Grant, network operations manager, said: “We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident this new Post Office alongside our Burnhead, Bellshill and North Road branches, will ensure people in the community have easy access to our services.”