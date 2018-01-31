MP hosting event to help WASPI cause

Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows is hosting a discussion and drop-in session for the Women Against State Pension Inequality at the GLO Centre tomorrow (Thursday) from 6pm-8pm.

The WASPI women have been campaigning against the UK Government changes which will affect 3.8 million women across the UK and see some lose up to £45,000 without any notification sent to those affected.

The Motherwell event follows on from a previous meeting in Coatbridge where 100 women who are affected by the UK Government’s state pension changes attended.

Women will be able to seek advice, gain a forecast on how much they will lose and join the campaign.

Mrs Fellows said: “The WASPI women have been a force to be reckoned with in fighting for their pension rights. They are not going away and this is a perfect opportunity for more women to join the cause.

“It is unacceptable for the UK Government to simply postpone women’s pension age by years without any notification. For many, this has put their retirement plans in chaos.

“I believe the pension age should be the same for men and women, but the UK Government has carelessly implemented these changes far too quickly – all in the name of austerity.”