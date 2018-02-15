Maria is named top employee

A Newarthill woman has been crowned Employee of the Year by a leading PR and communications firm.

Maria Smith received the accolade from her employer Beattie, who she has been with since 2014.

Founded in Motherwell over 30 years ago Beattie now has 12 offices in the UK and Ireland, and last year opened three in Canada.

As such receiving the accolade took Maria completely by surprise.

She said: “I’m totally overwhelmed. I’ve been with Beattie for four years now and really enjoy working with a diverse range of clients.

“One of the best parts of being at Beattie is the people and I’m very proud to work with such a fantastic team.

“I’m looking forward to being with Beattie as it develops its global presence over many years to come.”

Maria studied an MA in English Literature at the University of Glasgow before going on to complete a Masters in Multimedia Journalism at Glasgow Caledonian University, graduating in 2012.

Following freelance work, Maria cut her teeth as a journalist in North Lanarkshire before leaving to join Beattie’s London operation in 2014. In 2015, she joined the team in Scotland, and has never looked back.

Beattie chief executive Laurna Woods said: “Maria is an integral part of the Beattie team and we’re very proud to present her with this honour.

“Her work with one of our high-profile and well-known clients last year was transformational for us and set a benchmark for best practise.”