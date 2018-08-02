Margaret learns how to Dress for Success

Central Scotland list MSP Margaret Mitchell visited Dress for Success in Bellshill to hear more about their purpose in helping provide clients with work wear for an interview or new job.

As well as a 1:1 personal dresser service their bespoke wellbeing programmes provide the tools their clients need to actively define their life and the direction they wish to take.

They are always looking for clothes, jewellery, accessories and toiletries as well as volunteers with a keen eye for fashion and anyone who wishes to share their expertise for IT or applying for grants and funding.

For more information email dressforsuccessscotland@gmail.com