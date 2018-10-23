M&Ds on the look out for new Santa Claus

M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park has launched a special recruitment drive for Santas to ensure that every child has the chance to visit Father Christmas.

Launching next month, M&D’s Santa’s Magical Wonderland is set to welcome even more visitors to its animated scenes and outdoor ice rink.

Matthew Taylor, managing director of M&D’s Theme Park, said: “This is a very special role that we’re looking to fill here, the gentleman needs to be tall and like his food, and it would be advantageous for him to have white hair and a beard.

“Ideally he will also have a good ‘hohoho’ and I’m afraid we must insist that he loves reindeer.”

Anyone interested in applying should call 01698 333777.

Before Christmas there is Hallowe’en and M&D’s popular Hallowe’en Drive-In Movies are back for its 10th year.

Eight movies will screened from October 26-28 with an exciting range of horror and cult classics including The Lost Boys, The Shining and Hotel Transylvania 2.

For more information visit www.scotlandsthemepark.com or call 01698 333777.