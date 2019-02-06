Community Chest benefits Viewpark good causes

Taylor Wimpey West Scotland has awarded a total of £1000 to three community groups in Viewpark.

This follows the conclusion of its Community Chest initiative on social media asking the local community to nominate and vote for local causes to share the money.

Votes for Viewpark United 2010 – a new community football team for children aged 8 years and up that has just launched – secured the top position and won £500, which will be put towards new football strips for their young players.

Ozanam Club Viewpark, a charity that runs a club for both adults and children with all forms of learning difficulties, landed £300.

Based in Viewpark Community Centre the club relies on both volunteers and equipment to be donated and features sports, games, disco and bingo for everyone that attends.

Finally, an award of £200 was given to Viewcare, a project that is part of Viewpark Parish Church to co-ordinate and deliver a number of local community projects including a local foodbank.

Viewpark United secretary Sonia Cull said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support of Taylor Wimpey and it was lovely to find out that we had received the most votes from the local community.

“We are always grateful for any extra funding we receive and Taylor Wimpey’s donation will go towards helping us set the football team up and get new strips for the children.

“We’re also delighted to see that two other local groups have also benefitted from Taylor Wimpey’s Community Chest to help with their own work in the local community.”

Audrey Ross, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey West Scotland, added: “At Taylor Wimpey we are proud to support local causes such as Viewpark United, Ozanam Club and Viewcare who do such valuable work in the local area.

“We hope that our donations to each of these organisations will help them to continue their activities for a range of people of all ages, and would like to thank everyone who took part in the voting.”