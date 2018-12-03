Colette helps Lead the Way for young people

Motherwell woman Colette Martin played host at an event which brought nearly 100 young people together at Hampden to celebrate the Year of Young People 2018.

Colette was part of a group of five young people who helped create and organise Lead the Way, alongside sportscotland.

Lead the Way brought together young leaders in sport with the idea of improving their leadership skills and showing the difference young people can make in sport.

On the day the workshops focused on areas like communication, mindset and self-awareness, and shared ideas on their respective roles within sport.

The event featured members of sportscotland’s Young People’s Sport Panel and a talk from Tree of Knowledge while Minister for Sport Joe FitzPatrick visited the young people and offered his support on the day.

Colette (24) is a club development officer for Joe Wilson Table Tennis Club in Motherwell and has undertaken various roles in sport coaching and development.

As well as being a national level basketball player, Colette has served on several sports bodies including the European Paralympic Committee as a Youth Ambassador.

Colette was delighted to be involved in Lead the Way and looks forward to using the skills she has developed in his future career.

She said: “I have really enjoyed the experience of Lead the Way as part of the planning team. It’s been a great opportunity which has allowed me to gain great experience of planning and organising events.

“It was a great to see the event come to life and see so many young people making the most of the opportunity.”