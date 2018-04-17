Carpetright closure concern

Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor Nathan Wilson has voiced concerns about the proposed closure of the Carpetright store at Caledonian Retail Park.

Carpetright has announced the Craigneuk store is one of 92 which is earmarked for closure throughout the UK and Councillor Wilson will be writing to the firm to express his concerns about the staff affected and the potential impact on overall retail in the local area.

He will also be writing to retail park owners DTZ Investors to find out what engagement it has had with Carpetright about this matter and stress the need for a strong shopping environment to be maintained at the site.

Councillor Wilson said: “The Carpetright store is an important part of the Caledonian Retail Park and is utilised by many people living in Motherwell, Wishaw and further afield in North Lanarkshire.

“I am concerned by the announcement that the store will close and particularly for the staff who might lose their job as a consequence.

“It is important a healthy retail offering remains available for the local community at the Caledonian Retail Park and this is a point I will be impressing upon both Carpetright and DTZ investors.”

It is understood Carpetright is looking to relocate some staff currently employed at its Craigneuk store to other locations.