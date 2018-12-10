Care at Home jobs boost

Mears Care at Home is expanding in North Lanarkshire and has announced 20 new jobs for care workers in its team.

At present the 110-strong North Lanarkshire team provides care to 250 people in Motherwell, Bellshill, Wishaw, Airdrie and Coatbridge with reduced mobility or additional needs.

Services include respite care, re-enablement care following an episode of illness or stay in hospital, domiciliary care for day to day domestic and personal support, live-in 24 hour care as well as palliative care.

Local manager Nyree Doyle said: “Everyone has their part to play in this – not just our care at home workers, family members and neighbours can provide support too.

“So many people can be socially isolated, and the only person they might see in a day is their care worker – we have a vital role.

”We are delighted to announce 20 new jobs in North Lanarkshire for care workers, a mix of full and part-time positions.

“Many of our care workers have changed career to come and work in care at home. It’s a very flexible way of working as you are out and about all the time, if you have other commitments you can work weekends.

“There is full management support, and team members report great job satisfaction from working directly with people who appreciate their help and providing support which enables them to remain living independently in their own homes for as long as possible.”