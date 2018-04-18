CAB launches tribunal unit

A new service has been established by the Citizens Advice Bureau for those needing representation at social security tribunals.

North Lanarkshire Tribunal Representation Unit has been funded by Aspiring Communities Fund with support from the European Social Fund and will receive £216,203 over an 18 month period.

The service will see all five CABS in the local authority – Cumbernauld and Kilsyth, Motherwell and Wishaw, Bellshill, Airdrie, and Coatbridge CAB – work in partnership to target the most vulnerable clients.

Welfare rights officer Rosemary McGowan said: “We are extremely excited about being able to offer this service again especially with the added aim of helping those who are isolated and lacking confidence to re-engage with their local community and allowing them to develop new skills or take up old ones, allowing them to gain a great sense of their worth.”

To access services call Motherwell and Wishaw CAB on 01698 259389 or Bellshill CAB on 01698 748615.