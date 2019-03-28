Bellshill West church launches own cinema

A Bellshill church has launched its own cinema offering free community film showings.

Bellshill West Parish Church recently received the financial backing to install a new projector, screen, wi-fi and sound system in the church hall.

The launch night for ‘Westflix’, attended by influencers from the local community and the folks who contributed to the screen, featured a short film, food, a presentation from the Rev Calum Stark and live music by the church band.

Going forward films will be shown on the big screen one Friday a month at 7pm and so far screening of The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody have each attracted over 40 people.

Coming up are: April 12 - Fantastic Beasts 2, May 10 - Cool Runnings, June 14 - Shrek, July 26 - Back to the Future, August 30 - Pirates of the Caribbean.

For younger viewers there will also be screenings on Saturdays at 4pm, coming up are: March 30 - Moana, April 20 - Avengers: Infinity War, June 29 - Aladdin, July 13 - Toy Story, August 10 - Robin Hood.

Occasional screenings will also see free snacks and drinks being given out.

The Rev Stark said: “Here at Bellshill West Parish Church we are really passionate about trying to get into the heart of our community, we want to share what we have and we want to be good news in this place.

“With that in mind we came up with the idea of a big screen project, we live in a town which has no cinema so people have to get themselves over to Hamilton or Coatbridge and even then it can be expensive or quite stressful with toddlers or people with additional support needs.

“We are also mindful of the fact we have quite a number of people who feel isolated and alone so we want to give them the opportunity to be part of something outwith their own four walls, something that is easily accessible.

“So we present ‘Westflix’, there is something for everyone, no matter whether you are young or old, you will get a warm welcome and your wallet won’t be drained by the end of the film.”