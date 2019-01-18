Applications now open for Lanarkshire Business Excellence Awards

Applications for the 2019 Lanarkshire Business Excellence Awards are now open.

Now in their 26th year, the awards and celebrate the success and achievements of Lanarkshire based businesses.

There are ten varied categories to suit businesses of all sizes and in all sectors.

It is free to apply and organisations can apply for up to three categories.

The categories are: Best Business (0-10 employees), (11-50 employees), and (51 employees or more); Best Family Business; Excellence in Customer Service; Best Food & Drink Provider; Apprentice of the Year; Employer of the Year; Community Impact Award; and Best New Product or Service

The closing date for applications is Friday, March 1.

The winners will be announced on Friday, May 31, at an awards ceremony which will be hosted by Elaine C Smith in Motherwell Concert Hall.