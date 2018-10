A section of road in Bellshill is to be closed to allow emergency repairs on a water main.

North Lanarkshire Council has granted Clancy Docwra, for Scottish Water, a temporary closure of Coltness Drive, Mossend.

The road from Belvidere Crescent to the junction of Thorndean Avenue was closed at 3pm on October 30 and will remain so until midnight on November 16.

Only works vehicles and pedestrians will be permitted to use the affected road section, although some vehicular access may be possible.