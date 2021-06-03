Best move fast for this Wishaw home!

Situated in a popular residential area, 49 Gilchrist Way is just minutes from Wishaw town centre.

It is ideal for families who are looking for room to grow and offers plenty of scope to do just that, with generous accommodation arranged over two levels.

Visitors are welcomed in via the light and bright entrance hallway, where you will also find a convenient WC.

This leads to a spacious lounge with a lovely feature fireplace, a dining room, a large conservatory and a modern breakfasting kitchen with a range of integrated appliances including a gas hob, double oven and extractor fan.

On the upper level you’ll find a contemporary family bathroom with shower over the bath and four generously sized bedrooms.

The master bedroom is beautifully decorated and has the added luxury of fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

As you would expect from a property of this calibre, specifications include double glazing, a gas fired central heating system and ample storage space.

Externally, to the front of the property, there is a beautiful chipped area and a tarmac driveway which leads to a single garage.

The rear garden has been mainly laid to lawn with a chipped drying area and a lovely decked patio – perfect for wee ones and animals to explore their new surroundings safely and securely.

Situated just a few minutes from the town centre, the home also provides convenient access to a host of local amenities including excellent schools, various leisure and recreational facilities.

You’ll also find a host of local shops – from butchers and bakers to supermarkets and fast food outlets. The town also boasts a good selection of bars and restaurants.

Gilchrist Way is also perfect for commuters – Wishaw railway station, with a direct like to Glasgow, is a five minute walk away and the M74 and M8 motorway networks are nearby too.

It’s easy to see why AB Properties in Lanark has plumped for a closing date on Monday at noon. Priced at offers over £214,995, call 01555 660077 for more details.

1. SFCGnews-02-06-21-Property, 49 Gilchrist Way, Wishaw (2)-SCO.jpg Spacious lounge has plenty of room to chill out after a long, hard day.

2. SFCGnews-02-06-21-Property, 49 Gilchrist Way, Wishaw (4)-SCO.jpg Dining kitchen has been beautifully decorated and boasts all the mod-cons too.

3. SFCGnews-02-06-21-Property, 49 Gilchrist Way, Wishaw (3)-SCO.jpg Whether you're looking for a wee bit peace and quiet or shelter on a wet day, the conservatory is an ideal place to unwind.

4. SFCGnews-02-06-21-Property, 49 Gilchrist Way, Wishaw (5)-SCO.jpg Master bedroom provides an oasis of calm and boasts its own en-suite too.