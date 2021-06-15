That we can munch our way through with no problem...

Having undergone extensive refurbishment, Glasgow’s much loved American Bar and Diner, Ad-Lib is set to reopen it’s Hope Street doors on Friday, June 18.

The American diner has been a favourite fixture in the city centre on Hope Street since it first opened in 1997. Ad-Lib 2021 now fashions a brand new, transformational interior, bringing you some bangin’ new food and drinks that will be certain to transport you and your friends into an all American summer experience.

The venue’s new interior has some great feature pieces worth talking about - from the cola-red 50s, retro style booths, a life-sized Marilyn Monroe, to the classic 1957 Chevrolet crashing through the wall. Plus, what would an American diner be without an iconic jukebox to fill Ad-lib with only the best of American tunes.

Whatever you want, Ad-Lib's bar probably has it.

General Manager Jimmy Deadman said: “It was time to rejuvenate Ad-Lib with a new design, new menu and new feel and we’re excited to be re-opening with new seating, a superb yoghurt ice cream machine and a few more surprises up our sleeve.

“Our Head Chef Mark has created some awesome, flavoursome new additions to our food offerings, whilst we’ve kept all the classics which are loved by our customers. Ad-Lib’s been an institution for more than 20 years and we’re thrilled with the new look and can’t wait for the people of Glasgow to see what we’ve done.”

The new menu features an awesome selection of tasty tacos, crispy fried chicken, juicy burgers, and a totally wicked, wing bar. The American diner is complete with creamy milkshakes, CBD drinks and classic American cocktails all with an Ad-Lib twist to wash it all down.

Head Chef Mark Balarsky who has been in the kitchen for 10 years said: “We can’t wait to get back to the kitchen and start serving up all the Ad Lib favourites – our tacos, grill and our best-selling Southern Fried Chicken Burger.

The all-American diner booth

“Our new wing bar features chicken and cauliflower with a choice of sauces. Add in some Texas BBQ chicken, Bourbon BBQ brisket and BBQ roast roots all served with a choice of dirty sides and sauces. You can ad lib to your heart’s desire!

“It’s an American dream when it comes to treats too, as well as a build your own FROYO machine, our dessert menu offers two classics – apple pie with cinnamon and pecan pie, served with whipped cream, ice cream or Froyo.”

Check out the all new awesome menu from Ad-Lib online at www.adlibglasgow.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @adlibhopestreet

Burgers - any way you like 'em

Anyone for milkshakes?