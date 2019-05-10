Sponsored walk in memory of Motherwell man to support Newarthill mental health charity

A sponsored walk will talk place up Tinto Hill this month to raise funds for Newarthill charity You Are My Sunshine (YAMS) to mark the 10th anniversary of Motherwell man Mark Divers’s death.

Former Scotland footballer Rhonda Jones launched YAMS in October in memory of her sister Gemma who took her own life in September 2017.

A Mental Health Support, Advice and Therapy Hub meets in Brannock High every Monday from 6.30-9pm for people suffering from trauma, grief, loss and mental health difficulties.

The charity offers counselling, life coaching, financial advice, relaxation therapy and individual or group discussions, all staffed by mental health specialists.

The sponsored walk on May 25 has been organised by Mark’s sister Stacey who wishes there was a service like YAMS available to him in 2009.

She said: “My brother Mark Divers died by suicide almost 10 years ago. He was fun, loving, caring, kind, protective and would be there for anyone .

“Mark didn’t have any signs of a mental illness or was depressed - he was as you would call it “okay”, it has undoubtedly been the worst day of my life the day I heard my brother had died.

“Don’t always think someone is okay, as we learned about Mark, you can ask for help and it’s okay not to be okay.

“There wasn’t as much help in 2009 as there is now, there is more awareness too. I always wish he had spoke to me; but now there are many charities that can help with people that felt how Mark must have felt then - like YAMS.

“They have done fantastic, and this is my chosen charity to raise money for as the name alone gets me “you are my sunshine”.

“I hope people dig deep and we can raise a good amount, and if you know of anyone who is struggling or going through a hard time, be there for them, help them through it, remind them it can be solved, they can be helped and they can be happy.

“Don’t forget to check in on friends and family - we all need someone to be there. My only wish is I could have been there for Mark, don’t be ashamed to speak out.”

To support Stacey visit www.gofundme.com/f/mark-divers-10-years-of-remembering.

For more information about YAMS visit YouAreMySunshineYAMS on Facebook, @YAMSCharity on Twitter, www.yams.org.uk or email enquiries@yams.org.uk.