Newarthill school chosen as venue to launch nation autism resource

St Teresa’s Primary School in Newarthill has been chosen as the venue for the national launch of the ‘Autism Toolbox’ by Education Scotland to help those working with autistic learners

The toolbox is a free online resource that has been developed to support and enhance professional learning for practitioners on autism and inclusive education.

St Teresa’s was chosen for the launch following a recent school inspection, which praised its ‘sector leading approach’ to providing ‘outstanding, inclusive support to children, particularly those who require significant additional support with their learning’.

Gayle Gorman, chief executive of Education Scotland, said: “We know that the number of pupils identified with autism spectrum disorder in publicly-funded schools has increased over recent years.

“So it is important that we focus on providing support and guidance to help those working with learners in delivering an inclusive education.

“This resource provides information, guidance and strategies for local authorities, schools and educational practitioners to support autistic learners and their families throughout their learning journey.”

The Autism Toolbox website is provided by the Scottish Government in partnership with the national charity Scottish Autism, with support from Autism Network Scotland.

For more information, visit: www.autismtoolbox.co.uk