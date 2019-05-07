Motherwell woman runs London Marathon in aid of children’s hospital after niece is diagnosed with rare cancer

A Motherwell woman has raised over £5000 for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity after completing the London Marathon.

Karen Barnstaple took part in the event to thank the hospital for the care given to her niece Iona who was diagnosed with an extremely aggressive form of brain stem cancer in September, just weeks before her fifth birthday.

Karen said: “This form of cancer is exceptionality rare, with only around 100 known cases on record internationally.

“During her numerous times in the hospital, both short stays and longer stays, Iona has made friends with the doctors, nurses and specialists, has met Disney princesses, sports stars, Santa, been given gifts and is never short of toys to play with or volunteers to do arts and crafts with her.

“The work that is done in the hospital for the children and parents is exceptional, this charity also helps to buy medical equipment. After seeing all this first hand I want to help and give something back.”

Karen completed the race in a time of five hours, 37 minutes and two seconds.