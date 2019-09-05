Celebration in Motherwell as Margaret turns 100 years young!

It’s not everyone who gets a RAF flypast for their birthday but then again Margaret Alexander Mitchell of Motherwell isn’t everyone.

For Margaret, who joined the RAF on her 21st birthday has just reached a milestone so few see – the Park Springs Care Home resident has just turned 100.

And in addition to the flypast to honour her status as a veteran, she received a telegramme from a lady who is slightly younger than she – her Majesty the Queen!

Hardy Margaret was the eldest of five siblings and has two surviving brothers - Tom in Australia and Jim who lives locally.

She married Duncan in 1943 and has two sons, Robert and Duncan, six great grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

The pair previously lived in East Kilbride before coming to Motherwell 46 years ago when Duncan came to work for the burgh of Motherwell. They designed and built the house they lived in

Throughout those years, Margaret was well known to family and friends for her cooking, dressmaking, cooking and love of taking photographs.

And now it is she who is in the picture on this very special occasion!

Visitors on this special day included representatives of the RAF, Air Cadets, Provost Jean Jones and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Lanarkshire - all of whom were keen to pass on their good wishes.

The Motherwell Times would also like to wish Margaret a very happy 100th birthday.