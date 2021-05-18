A spokesperson for the Diocese of Motherwell confirmed: “At this point, Pope Francis will lead a live global Rosary broadcast around the world by Vatican TV. The broadcast will include live coverage from Marian shrines across the world, such as; Lourdes, Fatima and Knock.

" For the first time ever Carfin Grotto will be included in such an event. There is great excitement in the diocese this opportunity to bring Carfin to a global audience – and prayers are being said for a sunny day.”