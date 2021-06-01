Pontiff links up with Carfin Grotto for global rosary on glorious day of sunshine
This was the scene when Carfin Grotto linked up with Pope Francis in Rome and the rest of the world in a much-anticipated international broadcast on Monday (May 31)
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 2:08 pm
Filmed by Vatican TV, this featured a “global rosary” led by the pontiff himself - in sizzlingly hot temperatures in both the Eternal City and Carfin!
It was thought great weather would show the grotto at its best – and there were no grounds for concern on that score, on what was the hottest day of the year so far!
A spokesperson for the Diocese of Motherwell said: “This showed the grotto to a worldwide audience and put the shrine on a par with some of the world’s most famous Marian shrines.”