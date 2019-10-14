In pictures: The new Primary 1 classes from Motherwell and Bellshill area schools

It’s an exciting time in any young person’s life, going to primary school for the very first time.

Our photographer has been out capturing the Primary 1 classes at schools across the Times and Speaker circulation area, and we present them here in this gallery for everyone to enjoy. You can order a copy of the pictures HERE

1. Aitkenhead Picture by Jamie Forbes. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

2. Berryhill Picture by Jamie Forbes. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

3. Bothwell 1 Picture by Jamie Forbes. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

4. Bothwell 2 Picture by Jamie Forbes. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more