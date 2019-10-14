Picture by Jamie Forbes.

In pictures: The new Primary 1 classes from Motherwell and Bellshill area schools

It’s an exciting time in any young person’s life, going to primary school for the very first time.

Our photographer has been out capturing the Primary 1 classes at schools across the Times and Speaker circulation area, and we present them here in this gallery for everyone to enjoy. You can order a copy of the pictures HERE

1. Aitkenhead

2. Berryhill

3. Bothwell 1

4. Bothwell 2

