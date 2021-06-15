Free swims are back on at Bellshill pool
A pool which controversially stayed shut for more than a year during lockdown is to offer free swims for schoolchildren this summer.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 12:42 pm
The Sir Matt Busby Sports Complex is among the pools operated by NL Leisure that will be offering the promotion.
The free swims for children up to 16 years are available from Friday 25 June to Friday 13 August.
However, it is stressed that they are only available if they are booked beforehand.
Bookings will open on Friday, June 19 – and swimmers are advised to call the Bellshill venue on 01698747466.
The Time Capsule is also participating in the popular summer holiday scheme – but the free offer applies only to the 25-metre pool and not the fun pool in the Coatbridge-based amenity.