The Sir Matt Busby Sports Complex is among the pools operated by NL Leisure that will be offering the promotion.

The free swims for children up to 16 years are available from Friday 25 June to Friday 13 August.

However, it is stressed that they are only available if they are booked beforehand.

Bookings will open on Friday, June 19 – and swimmers are advised to call the Bellshill venue on 01698747466.